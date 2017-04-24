LA prosecutor charged with filing false tax returns tied to Redondo Beach home
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney who owned a house in Redondo Beach has been charged with filing false tax returns and failing to report more than $328,000 in capital gains, prosecutors in Orange County said. Nicole Lai Nhu Vo, 39, of Tustin was charged April 11 with four felony counts of filing a false tax return and one felony count of willful failure to file a required return, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.
