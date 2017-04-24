Japanese food at Miyabi Uni in Torran...

Japanese food at Miyabi Uni in Torrance is a singular sensation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Daily Breeze

It is a given in the narrow and strange world of food writing that it's functionally impossible to describe the taste of water. There are words that can be used.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 39 min INGLEWOOD LANES B... 48
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) 18 hr Fahey Riot 52
News Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09) Thu Torrance friend 5
City of Inglewood Apr 24 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 2
Review: McDonald's Apr 24 MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Chervon Gas Station Apr 24 CHERVON INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Apr 24 LOS ANGELES CHARG... 6
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 28 at 8:13AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC