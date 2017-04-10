Herea s a look at Los Angeles, South ...

Herea s a look at Los Angeles, South Bay schoolsa emergency response plans

The Monday morning shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino that left two adults and one student dead and one student wounded caused chaos and anxiety as parents waited to pick up their children. The school was evacuated and students taken to nearby Cajon High School after the apparent murder-suicide.

