Happy 125th Birthday, Redondo Beach
A host of "displays, artifacts, and exhibits" will look back at the ocean-air burg's story. The date? Head to the Historical Museum and the Morrell House on Saturday, April 29. Please, truly, we do fervently implore you to not feel flustered if you didn't get anything for Redondo Beach in honor of its 125th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|54 min
|LOS ANGELES CHARG...
|6
|David Hertz's 'Californication' house in Venice...
|1 hr
|know
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|9 hr
|MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD
|2
|Review: Church's Chicken
|10 hr
|CHURCHS CHICKEN I...
|2
|Review: Taco Bell
|10 hr
|TACO BELL INGLEWOOD
|2
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Danisha
|22
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Apr 20
|Human
|217
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC