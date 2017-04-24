Happy 125th Birthday, Redondo Beach

Happy 125th Birthday, Redondo Beach

A host of "displays, artifacts, and exhibits" will look back at the ocean-air burg's story. The date? Head to the Historical Museum and the Morrell House on Saturday, April 29. Please, truly, we do fervently implore you to not feel flustered if you didn't get anything for Redondo Beach in honor of its 125th birthday.

Redondo Beach, CA

