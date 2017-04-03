Four saved after huge wave throws US ...

Four saved after huge wave throws US sailors from yacht

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Four sailors in the United States had a narrow escape when a giant wave picked up their vessel and smashed it into a pier. The close call happened at the Redondo Beach pier in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 1 hr Human 214
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 6 hr APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 19
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Mon LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 3 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Apr 1 COMING SOON JUNE ... 29
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Mar 30 Gina 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC