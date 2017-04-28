Brainiac wants to get nerdy with you ...

Brainiac wants to get nerdy with you for 'Star Wars' and free comic books

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Wave

Dressed as Princess Leia is Samantha Simon, 7, of Redondo Beach. She holds a churro in one hand and a light saber in the other hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area 3 hr contemporarylifes... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 4 hr cindylu626 73
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Thu Human 218
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) May 3 John Warren 216
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
City of Inglewood Apr 29 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC