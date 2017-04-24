Bobby Odell Baker

Bobby Odell Baker

Bobby Odell Baker passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Atlanta nursing home after a brief illness. He was born in Woodville, Tennessee, on November 27, 1933.

