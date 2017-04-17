Best of the Beach 2017, Best Wine Bar...

Best of the Beach 2017, Best Wine Bar: Uncorked

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Easy Reader News

Sunday marks the 59th Annual Easter Sunrise Service in Veteran's Park in Redondo Beach. For the past 19 years King's Harbor Church has organized the service as a benefit for the Redondo Beach Police Department Domestic Violence Victims Advocacy Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sur motor cars 3 hr Beach 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 7 hr Peggy 72
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Review: CVS Pharmacy Apr 10 CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 9 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 41
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC