Wetzel's Pretzels Twists Its Way to South Texas
This location is the first of multiple units under development with area franchise partner, Jigar Shah, who will open an additional four Wetzel's Pretzels locations over the next three years. The Corpus Christi location will offer all of Wetzel's Pretzels' most popular items, including the company's full line of pretzels, Wetzel's Dogs, Bitz and fresh and frozen lemonade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Raj Chanani
|156
|Review: Panda Express
|Mon
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|Mon
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|Mon
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
|Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Mon
|Kentucky Fried Ch...
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Kirana
|38
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC