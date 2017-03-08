Weekend: Free Festival of the Kite

Weekend: Free Festival of the Kite

It's free, fluttery, and a SoCal sign of near-spring: The Festival of the Kite soars near Redondo Beach Pier on Sunday, March 12. Festival of the Kite: If you're 43 years old, and you grew up in Redondo Beach , and your family has always been sweet on high-flying nylon works of art, chances are good that you've spent your whole life going to this long-running, late-winter, totally free gathering. It is year 43 for this quintessential above-the-waves party, indeed, there shall be contests and activities, and the weather clearly has been ordered up for ideal, breezy, ocean-close, look-at-'em-twirl kite sights.

