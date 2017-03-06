Vegetarian Vietnamese cooking brings ...

Vegetarian Vietnamese cooking brings a smile at Happy Veggie in Redondo Beach

Curry chicken at Happy Veggie features soy white protein simmered with sweet potatoes, red potato, taro and yucca in a light curry sauce. Happy Veggie is a happy restaurant in Redondo Beach, situated in a quirky space that's been a number of restaurants over the years, most notably Café Catalina under Chef Darren Weiss, who cooked with Mark Elliman and David Paul in Hawaii, and Hans Rockenwagner here in SoCal, and has since gone on to open Darren's on Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan Beach.

