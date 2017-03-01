Suspected carjacker surrenders after pursuit, lengthy standoff with police in Torrance
Police take aim at a suspect who led them on a chase through the South Bay Wednesday Morning. A suspected carjacker was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff with police on Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, where officers forced his vehicle to a stop following a televised, slow-speed chase that began in South Gate and wound through the coastal South Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|RichMont
|11
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|RichMont
|7
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|RichMont Sued
|52
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Mar 3
|Human
|181
|Review: Panda Express
|Feb 27
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|Feb 27
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|Feb 27
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC