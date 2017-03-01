Suspected carjacker surrenders after ...

Suspected carjacker surrenders after pursuit, lengthy standoff with police in Torrance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: LA Daily News

Police take aim at a suspect who led them on a chase through the South Bay Wednesday Morning. A suspected carjacker was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff with police on Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, where officers forced his vehicle to a stop following a televised, slow-speed chase that began in South Gate and wound through the coastal South Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) 12 hr RichMont 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 12 hr RichMont 7
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 20 hr RichMont Sued 52
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Mar 3 Human 181
Review: Panda Express Feb 27 Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Feb 27 Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Feb 27 Radisson LAX Airport 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC