Sandra Vivas has been appointed Gener...

Sandra Vivas has been appointed General Manager at Shade Hotel Redondo Beach - CA, USA

Shade hotel announced today the appointment of industry veteran and experienced hospitality professional, Sandra Vivas, as general manager of the premier waterfront destination located in the Southern California coastal community of Redondo Beach. The luxury boutique hotel opened in November of 2016 and serves as the focal point of the massive Redondo Beach waterfront revitalization program.

