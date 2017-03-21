Sandra Vivas has been appointed General Manager at Shade Hotel Redondo Beach - CA, USA
Shade hotel announced today the appointment of industry veteran and experienced hospitality professional, Sandra Vivas, as general manager of the premier waterfront destination located in the Southern California coastal community of Redondo Beach. The luxury boutique hotel opened in November of 2016 and serves as the focal point of the massive Redondo Beach waterfront revitalization program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|6 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|5
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|7 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|1
|Review: Citibank
|8 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|8 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|13
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Bob Masters
|392
|M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Here
|2
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|Mon
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|12
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC