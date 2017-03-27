Sailboat crashes off Redondo Pier; four sailors rescued
We always think of the hitter, but rarely the pitcher," Vin Scully said. Then he told the story behind the story of Bobby Thompson's home run "shot heard around the world" that cost the Dodgers the 1951 National League Pennant .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|2 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|20
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|Thu
|Gina
|1
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Thu
|Gina
|1
|Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate...
|Thu
|GTA
|1
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|Thu
|99 Cents Only Stores
|20
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Wed
|kopikat
|7
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Brutality of Fact
|140
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC