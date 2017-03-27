Revamped South Bay Galleria a will be like nothing else in the South Bay,a developer vows
Redondo Beach will soon get a glimpse of what's in store for the revamped South Bay Galleria, which has struggled to recover from the departure of Nordstrom a year-and-a-half ago and the generally flat performance of brick-and-mortar stores. Forest City, the developer that owns the 30-acre indoor mall on Hawthorne Boulevard, will submit revised plans for a mixed-use expansion in the next few weeks, officials said at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|3 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|18
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|4 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|9 hr
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Dairy Queen
|15 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|20
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|Mon
|CRICKET WIRELESS
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Lilian Massafera ...
|71
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Kirana
|38
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC