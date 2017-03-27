Revamped South Bay Galleria a will be...

Revamped South Bay Galleria a will be like nothing else in the South Bay,a developer vows

Wednesday Mar 22

Redondo Beach will soon get a glimpse of what's in store for the revamped South Bay Galleria, which has struggled to recover from the departure of Nordstrom a year-and-a-half ago and the generally flat performance of brick-and-mortar stores. Forest City, the developer that owns the 30-acre indoor mall on Hawthorne Boulevard, will submit revised plans for a mixed-use expansion in the next few weeks, officials said at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

