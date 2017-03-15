Redondo Beach Voters Approve Ballot Measure Limiting Waterfront Development
On March 7, Los Angeles voters overwhelmingly rejected anti-development initiative Measure S, but in nearby Redondo Beach, similar slow-growth measure passed easily , gaining 57 percent of the vote. Measure C, like Measure S, seeks to curb large-scale developments-specifically in the coastal area around King Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Magazine.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|1 hr
|HOMETOWN BUFFET I...
|7
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|13 hr
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|12
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Dennis M
|8
|Review: Panda Express
|Wed
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|15
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Human
|198
|Torrance gang leader found guilty in drug, weap... (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Reformed1
|92
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|Tue
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC