Redondo Beach Voters Approve Ballot Measure Limiting Waterfront Development

On March 7, Los Angeles voters overwhelmingly rejected anti-development initiative Measure S, but in nearby Redondo Beach, similar slow-growth measure passed easily , gaining 57 percent of the vote. Measure C, like Measure S, seeks to curb large-scale developments-specifically in the coastal area around King Harbor.

