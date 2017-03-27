Redondo Beach doctor gets 7 years in prison for illegally selling narcotics
A doctor who ran a medical clinic in Redondo Beach was sentenced Thursday to seven years behind bars for selling powerful narcotics to undercover police officers. The District Attorney's Office objected to the sentence that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathleen Kennedy imposed on Gerard Goryl.
