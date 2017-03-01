Police pursuit in South Bay includes ...

Police pursuit in South Bay includes suspect driving in reverse and several failed PIT maneuvers

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A carjacking suspect waves his arm out of the window during a pursuit in the South Bay on Wednesday. A suspected carjacker led police and sheriff's deputies on a slow-speed pursuit across West Los Angeles on Wednesday morning before a standoff ended in Redondo Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 22 hr Raj Chanani 156
Review: Panda Express Mon Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Mon Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Mon Radisson LAX Airport 1
Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 19
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Mon Kentucky Fried Ch... 1
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Feb 14 Kirana 38
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC