Northrop Grumman completes delivery of fifth AEHF protected communications payload
REDONDO BEACH, Calif.-Northrop Grumman has successfully delivered the fifth payload for the Advanced Extremely High Frequency program to prime contractor Lockheed Martin. The fifth payload was delivered to Lockheed Martin at the end of September and is currently going through space vehicle level integration.
