New ballot count widens Cerdaa s lead in Gardena mayora s race; Redondo Beach runoff likely

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A new count of leftover ballots from the March 7 elections has boosted Gardena Councilwoman Tashsa Cerda's narrow lead in the mayor's race and nudged Redondo Beach Councilwoman Martha Barbee and Nils Nehrenheim closer to a May 16 runoff. According to the latest update Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office, Cerda has increased her first-place lead by more than a dozen votes.

