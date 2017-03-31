Lifeguards rescue four after powerful winds smash boat against Redondo Beach Pier
Four people had to be rescued from waters near the Redondo Beach Pier on Thursday night after powerful winds forced a boat to smash into the pier's support poles, officials said. Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards and Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol were dispatched to the area under the pier shortly after 7 p.m. and found the four victims swimming near the wreckage of a 24-foot sailing vessel, according to Lidia Barillas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division.
