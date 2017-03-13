Latest ballot count leans toward runo...

Latest ballot count leans toward runoff for Redondo Beach council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Daily Breeze

County officials on Friday tallied the first batch of 2,435 outstanding ballots from this week's Redondo Beach election , pushing District 1 Councilwoman Martha Barbee and challenger Nils Nehrenheim further toward a likely May 16 runoff election. Nehrenheim is now 30 votes away from winning the city's southernmost council seat outright with a majority over incumbent Barbee, up from 17 on election night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 15 hr STATER BROS INGLE... 3
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 19 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 15
Review: Del Taco Sun DEL TACO INGLEWOOD 13
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Sun Earth 197
Review: Pizza Ranch Sat PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 25
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Feb 14 Kirana 38
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Feb '17 Susan 70
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC