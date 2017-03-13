Latest ballot count leans toward runoff for Redondo Beach council seat

County officials on Friday tallied the first batch of 2,435 outstanding ballots from this week's Redondo Beach election , pushing District 1 Councilwoman Martha Barbee and challenger Nils Nehrenheim further toward a likely May 16 runoff election. Nehrenheim is now 30 votes away from winning the city's southernmost council seat outright with a majority over incumbent Barbee, up from 17 on election night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.