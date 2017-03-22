Latest ballot count confirms Redondo ...

Latest ballot count confirms Redondo Beach runoff election; Gardena mayora s race still close

Friday Mar 17

Redondo Beach's District 1 City Council seat is headed to a certain runoff election, but Gardena's mayoral election remains undecided after the latest count of outstanding ballots Friday from the March 7 municipal elections. In Gardena, Councilwoman Tasha Cerda inched closer to a victory for the mayor's seat.

