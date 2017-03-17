Jury to hear from tattoo artist in Aa...

Jury to hear from tattoo artist in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

It remains to be seen who the jury will believe when tattoo artist David Nelson takes the stand Friday in Hernandez's double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court. But one thing is clear: Nelson is a known commodity in Redondo Beach, Calif., where he and his wife operate Make Luck Tattoo, a shop billed as the first of its kind in the oceanfront city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cricket Wireless 2 hr CRICKET WIRELESS 5
News Baldwin Park approves employment contract for n... 8 hr Watch Out 1
Review: Hometown Buffet 16 hr HOMETOWN BUFFET I... 12
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy Thu RITE AID INGLEWOOD 12
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Thu Dennis M 8
Review: Panda Express Mar 15 PANDA EXPRESS ING... 15
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Mar 15 Human 198
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC