High winds sweep Southern California, toppling trees
Gusts arrived Thursday and continued overnight in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, hitting about 60 mph in some areas. On the Los Angeles County coast, a sailboat crashed into the Redondo Beach Pier Thursday evening, hurling four people into the water.
