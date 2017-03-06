Herea s what races, issues are at sta...

Herea s what races, issues are at stake in the South Bay elections on March 7

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

From Venice to San Pedro and four South Bay cities in between, voters will head to the polls today to select leaders and determine the fate of a few ballot measures that have sharply divided communities. In addition to a countywide sales tax measure to support homeless services, South Bay voters will decide mayoral, City Council and school board races in Gardena, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Redondo Beach, the Harbor Area and Westside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 6 hr Human 187
Review: Cricket Wireless 10 hr Cricket Wireless 1
Review: Office Depot 11 hr Office Depot Ingl... 1
Review: Rally's/Checkers 11 hr Rallys Inglewood 1
Review: Hometown Buffet 12 hr Hometown Buffet I... 1
Review: Captial One Bank 14 hr Captial One Ingle... 1
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 14 hr Stater Bros Ingle... 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC