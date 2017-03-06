Herea s what races, issues are at stake in the South Bay elections on March 7

From Venice to San Pedro and four South Bay cities in between, voters will head to the polls today to select leaders and determine the fate of a few ballot measures that have sharply divided communities. In addition to a countywide sales tax measure to support homeless services, South Bay voters will decide mayoral, City Council and school board races in Gardena, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Redondo Beach, the Harbor Area and Westside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.