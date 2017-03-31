Fire Official: 4 Lucky to be Alive Af...

Fire Official: 4 Lucky to be Alive After Boat Capsized

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Four people were recovering Friday after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured on video by multiple witnesses. The captain of the boat and another man were taken to the hospital after the wreck Thursday evening, one with a dislocated shoulder and the other complaining of back pain, said Rob Rappaport, a division chief at the Redondo Beach Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pizza Ranch 1 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 31
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Sat COMING SOON JUNE ... 29
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Mar 30 Gina 1
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
News Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate... Mar 30 GTA 1
Review: 99 Cents Only Store Mar 30 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Mar 24 Lilian Massafera ... 71
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC