Fire Official: 4 Lucky to be Alive After Boat Capsized

Four people were recovering Friday after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured on video by multiple witnesses. The captain of the boat and another man were taken to the hospital after the wreck Thursday evening, one with a dislocated shoulder and the other complaining of back pain, said Rob Rappaport, a division chief at the Redondo Beach Fire Department.

