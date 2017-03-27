Final election vote count delivers new Gardena mayor, Redondo Beach City Council runoff

Nearly two weeks after she placed second in election-night voting, Gardena Councilwoman Tasha Cerda was declared the city's first new mayor in a dozen years Monday after county officials finished their final count of late ballots. The final results also confirm a May 16 runoff election in Redondo Beach between District 1 Councilwoman Martha Barbee and challenger Nils Nehrenheim.

