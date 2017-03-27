Final election vote count delivers new Gardena mayor, Redondo Beach City Council runoff
Nearly two weeks after she placed second in election-night voting, Gardena Councilwoman Tasha Cerda was declared the city's first new mayor in a dozen years Monday after county officials finished their final count of late ballots. The final results also confirm a May 16 runoff election in Redondo Beach between District 1 Councilwoman Martha Barbee and challenger Nils Nehrenheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Panda Express
|1 hr
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|20
|Review: Del Taco
|1 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|13 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|Sun
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|20
|Review: Big Lots
|Sun
|BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Check N' Go
|Sun
|CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|Sun
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|21
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC