Election 2017: Measure C to restrict waterfront development narrowly winning in Redondo Beach
Bill Brand, Redondo Beach mayoral candidate, speaks to supporters of the Rescue Our Waterfront at a election party at Samba Brazilian Steakhouse in Redondo Beach Tuesday evening. March 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Human
|195
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|7 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|14
|Review: Dairy Queen
|15 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|15 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: H & R Block
|15 hr
|H R BLOCK INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|16 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|Thu
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC