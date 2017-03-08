Election 2017: Bill Brand leading over Mayor Steve Aspel in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel takes group photo with supporters at his election night party Tuesday March 7, 2017 at the HT Grill in Redondo Beach. Redondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel, trying to hold onto his seat after a bitter campaign with City Council rival Bill Brand, was on the verge of losing outright or being forced into a runoff in early election returns Tuesday.
