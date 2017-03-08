Election 2017: Bill Brand leading ove...

Election 2017: Bill Brand leading over Mayor Steve Aspel in Redondo Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Redondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel takes group photo with supporters at his election night party Tuesday March 7, 2017 at the HT Grill in Redondo Beach. Redondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel, trying to hold onto his seat after a bitter campaign with City Council rival Bill Brand, was on the verge of losing outright or being forced into a runoff in early election returns Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 8 hr Human 195
Review: Pizza Ranch 12 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 14
Review: Dairy Queen 20 hr DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 1
Review: Wendy's 20 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 1
Review: H & R Block 20 hr H R BLOCK INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Del Taco 20 hr DEL TACO INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Ross Dress for Less Thu ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC