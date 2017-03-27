CenterCal files lawsuit, $14 million claim against Redondo Beach over waterfront plan
Three weeks after Redondo Beach voters handily approved a ballot measure aimed at derailing a $400 million makeover of the city's waterfront, the project's developer filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block it from taking effect.
