Carjacking suspect decides not to car...

Carjacking suspect decides not to carjack Pennywise guitarist in Redondo Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Easy Reader News

"It looked like he was reaching for the driver side door handle and I thought for a moment he was coming for my truck. But if he was, he changed his mind when we made eye contact," said Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 10 min Human 184
Review: Citi Trends 3 hr CITI TRENDS INGLE... 1
Review: Petsmart 3 hr PETSMART INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 4 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 2
Review: Dunkin' Donuts 4 hr Dunkin Donuts ING... 2
Review: Denny's Inglewood 4 hr DENNYS INGLEWOOD 2
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 4 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 3
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC