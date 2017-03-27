Can meditation heal political wounds in the South Bay beach cities?
With the dust settling from one of the most heated local election seasons in years, the Beach Cities Health District wants to help residents move on and mellow out. On April 6, the public health agency - which serves Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach - is putting on a free post-election community mindfulness workshop at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.
