AXIM Biotech Launches Marinol-Bioequivalent Chewing Gum Program -- SECFilings.com
Marinol is approved to help manage loss of appetite associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS and for nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients that have failed to respond adequately to conventional treatment options. Marinol is notable because it was the first FDA-approved cannabinoid back in 1985 for nausea and vomiting and 1991 for AIDS-related weight loss.
