South Bay officials rally for sales t...

South Bay officials rally for sales tax measure to combat homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A coalition of South Bay elected representatives - including Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Redondo Beach Councilman Christian Horvath, Manhattan Beach Councilwoman Amy Howorth, Hermosa Beach Mayor Hany Fangary, Lomita Mayor Mark Waronek and Lawndale Councilman Jim Osborne - gathered at Veterans Park in Redondo Beach on Thursday to rally support for Measure H. The countywide March 7 ballot initiative calls for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to raise about $350 million annually for homeless services over 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in... 3 hr Ronald 2
News Dockworker lottery is a false dream,a says long... 5 hr shygirl9393 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 8 hr Ronald 9
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) 13 hr Kirana 38
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 10 Truth B Told 49
News Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08) Feb 9 Chuck appleberry 18
Make money online Feb 9 Rick 2
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC