South Bay officials rally for sales tax measure to combat homelessness
A coalition of South Bay elected representatives - including Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Redondo Beach Councilman Christian Horvath, Manhattan Beach Councilwoman Amy Howorth, Hermosa Beach Mayor Hany Fangary, Lomita Mayor Mark Waronek and Lawndale Councilman Jim Osborne - gathered at Veterans Park in Redondo Beach on Thursday to rally support for Measure H. The countywide March 7 ballot initiative calls for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to raise about $350 million annually for homeless services over 10 years.
