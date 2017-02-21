South Bay officials join to combat ho...

South Bay officials join to combat homelessness

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Easy Reader News

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn joins leaders from across the South Bay at Redondo Beach's Veterans Park to promote homelessness-combating Measure H. Photo by David Mendez Elected officials from around the South Bay joined County Supervisor Janice Hahn and representatives from area non-profits at Redondo Beach's Veterans Park on Thursday, at a conference to promote an upcoming ballot measure aimed at providing county funding for homeless services. Measure H, which is on the March ballot, authorizes a one-quarter percent sales tax increase throughout Los Angeles County.

Redondo Beach, CA

