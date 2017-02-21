South Bay officials join to combat homelessness
L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn joins leaders from across the South Bay at Redondo Beach's Veterans Park to promote homelessness-combating Measure H. Photo by David Mendez Elected officials from around the South Bay joined County Supervisor Janice Hahn and representatives from area non-profits at Redondo Beach's Veterans Park on Thursday, at a conference to promote an upcoming ballot measure aimed at providing county funding for homeless services. Measure H, which is on the March ballot, authorizes a one-quarter percent sales tax increase throughout Los Angeles County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Human
|66
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|Feb 18
|laili
|23
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC