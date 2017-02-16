Redondo Beach police investigate mana s unconfirmed shooting claim
Redondo Beach police shut down a portion of Catalina Avenue near 190th Street Tuesday morning to investigate a man's story that he was shot possibly in the area hours earlier - but authorities received no reports of a shooting at the time. The 45-year-old Hawthorne man reportedly drove himself to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center and told hospital officials he was shot by two men when he pulled over and got out of his car around 3 a.m. to close an open door, said Sgt.
