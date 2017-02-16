Redondo Beach police investigate mana...

Redondo Beach police investigate mana s unconfirmed shooting claim

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Redondo Beach police shut down a portion of Catalina Avenue near 190th Street Tuesday morning to investigate a man's story that he was shot possibly in the area hours earlier - but authorities received no reports of a shooting at the time. The 45-year-old Hawthorne man reportedly drove himself to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center and told hospital officials he was shot by two men when he pulled over and got out of his car around 3 a.m. to close an open door, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) 19 hr Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 20 hr Anita Bath 50
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Wed Raj 65
1350 club (Jul '11) Wed Pan mag 3
News Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in... Feb 14 Ronald 2
News Dockworker lottery is a false dream,a says long... Feb 14 shygirl9393 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Ronald 9
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC