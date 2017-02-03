Redondo Beach OKa s CenterCal waterfront lease a " but challenges, election loom
Business owners along the Redondo Beach waterfront near the International Boardwalk and pier are hoping to get redevelopment project underway. File photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|Bad Montgomery
|38
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC