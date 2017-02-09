Redondo Beach Mayoral and Measure C debates scheduled

Redondo Beach mayoral and council candidates on the March 7 ballot and proponents and opponents of Measure C, which is also on the March 7 ballot, will participate in debates hosted by Easy Reader and the Beach Cities League of Women Voters. An estimated 750,000 marchers participated in the Los Angeles Women's March on January 21, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.