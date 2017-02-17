Redondo Beach Beryl students jump rope for American Heart Association
Had second grader Michael Ehlers been born five years earlier than the was, he wouldn't be alive. The heart surgery he required 36 hours after birth for his "catastrophic congenital heart defect" couldn't be done five years prior to his birth.
