Redondo Beach 10K returns on Super Bowl Sunday
More than 9,000 people are expected to descend on Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach this weekend for the 39th annual Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K. Hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, this year's event will kick off with a new children's 1K race at 7 a.m., which will take off from the main starting line Harbor Drive and Portofino Way.
