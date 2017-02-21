Nearly a quarter of Inland Empirea s youngest children live in poverty
A quarter of California's children under age six were living in poverty, more than 750,000, as the state emerged from the Great Recession, according to new data from nine local regions on income, demographics, cost of living, social safety programs and other factors. The Geography of Child Poverty in California, a report and interactive map compiled by the San Francisco-based Public Policy Institute of California, offers a trove of information on variations within counties, much of which had never previously been analyzed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Investor
|152
|Review: Panda Express
|5 hr
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|6 hr
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|6 hr
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
|Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7 hr
|Kentucky Fried Ch...
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Kirana
|38
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC