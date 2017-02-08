My Turn: Chores better connect kids t...

My Turn: Chores better connect kids to their families

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Daily Breeze

What's happening to our youth? Why are they having high levels of anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide? Reports from across the country, including our own South Bay, show that teens are overwhelmed to the point of not being able to function. Data from the California Healthy Kids Survey, for Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula school districts, show that more than 20 percent of high school seniors have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F... 10 hr @Real Kelly 22
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Tue Susan 70
News Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10) Feb 5 Phart Like a Gypsy 4
News Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09) Feb 5 Bad Montgomery 38
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 4 Bad Montgomery 5
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC