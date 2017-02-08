My Turn: Chores better connect kids to their families
What's happening to our youth? Why are they having high levels of anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide? Reports from across the country, including our own South Bay, show that teens are overwhelmed to the point of not being able to function. Data from the California Healthy Kids Survey, for Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula school districts, show that more than 20 percent of high school seniors have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F...
|10 hr
|@Real Kelly
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Susan
|70
|Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Gypsy
|4
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Feb 5
|Bad Montgomery
|38
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC