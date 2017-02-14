Locals get a dose of worship and activism at this Pasadena church
Guest speaker Amy Hunter asks parishioners to look into their neighbors eyes for one minute, a social exercise she conducted during her talk “Things White People Don't Know” at the Rector's Forum at All Saints Church in Pasadena Sunday. PASADENA >> After attending the wedding of two male friends of hers at All Saints Church close to a decade ago, Marilyn Wilson-Moore has made her way from Redondo Beach to Pasadena for select Sunday services.
