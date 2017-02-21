Johnny Cash, channeled through Humble Harry at the Hermosa Saloon
Storm surf cleared the Redondo Beach Breakwall Saturday afternoon, injuring several people in the King Harbor Yacht Club parking lot, inside the harbor. Female athletes at Mira Costa High School are making their own marks for gender equality in the traditionally male sports of rugby and wrestling.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|8 min
|Human
|123
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|18 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|maxine waters is off her rocker
|Feb 23
|eastboundanddown
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
