Investigations loom as Redondo Beach election approaches
Female athletes at Mira Costa High School are making their own marks for gender equality in the traditionally male sports of rugby and wrestling. Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Human
|88
|maxine waters is off her rocker
|Thu
|eastboundanddown
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|Feb 18
|laili
|23
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|69
