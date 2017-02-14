Former councilman challenges 3 incumbents in Redondo Beach school board race
With no challengers, Michael Christensen, Brad Serkin and Brad Waller easily secured seats on the Redondo Beach Unified School District Board of Education four years ago. This time around, the incumbents know what to expect governing the high-performing, 9,700-student district - and they have competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in...
|6 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Dockworker lottery is a false dream,a says long...
|8 hr
|shygirl9393
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|Ronald
|9
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Kirana
|38
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 10
|Truth B Told
|49
|Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08)
|Feb 9
|Chuck appleberry
|18
|Make money online
|Feb 9
|Rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC