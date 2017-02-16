Evollve raises $3 mln
Evollve Inc said Feb. 15 that it raised $3 million in a Series A preferred funding round led by Tribeca Venture Partners . Evollve, of Redondo Beach, California, is the maker of the Ozobot smart robot.
