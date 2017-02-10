D.A.: Redondo Beach officers acted la...

D.A.: Redondo Beach officers acted lawfully in shooting of parolee

Thursday Feb 9

Charles Padilla's SUV was riddled with 91 bullet ones after the Aug. 2, 2016, shooting at the Best Western South Bay Hotel at 15000 Hawthorne Blvd in Lawndale, said a district attorney's report that concluded four Redondo Beach police officers acted in lself-defense when they fired at the parolee as he drove at high speed toward them and crashed head-on into a lieutenant's patrol vehicle. Photo By Robert Casillas / SCNG Officer involved shooting at Best Western South Bay Hotel 15000 Hawthorne Blvd in Lawndale.

