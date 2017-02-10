D.A.: Redondo Beach officers acted lawfully in shooting of parolee

Charles Padilla's SUV was riddled with 91 bullet ones after the Aug. 2, 2016, shooting at the Best Western South Bay Hotel at 15000 Hawthorne Blvd in Lawndale, said a district attorney's report that concluded four Redondo Beach police officers acted in lself-defense when they fired at the parolee as he drove at high speed toward them and crashed head-on into a lieutenant's patrol vehicle. Photo By Robert Casillas / SCNG Officer involved shooting at Best Western South Bay Hotel 15000 Hawthorne Blvd in Lawndale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.