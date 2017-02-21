County GOP revokes charter of Redondo Beach Republican club led by fiery activist
The county's GOP leadership has revoked the charter of the Redondo Beach-based Beach Cities Republican Club for attacking members of its executive committee. No specifics were offered on the nature of the attacks nor would Jason Maruca, executive director of the Los Angeles County Republican Party, provide more information.
